Ersson makes 31 saves, Flyers hold off Devils

Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (23-22-6), which had been outscored 9-2 in losing its previous two games.

Dougie Hamilton and Timo Meier scored for New Jersey (28-18-6), which had won its previous two games. Jake Allen made 22 saves.

The Flyers took a 2-0 lead on goals 28 seconds apart in the first period.

Bobby Brink scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from above the left face-off circle to make it 1-0 at 11:04, and Joel Farabee pushed it to 2-0 at 11:32 when he drove to the net and slid the rebound of a Laughton shot under Allen.

Philadelphia went ahead 3-0 at 2:49 of the second period when Garnet Hathaway tipped a Cam York shot past Allen.

The Devils made it 3-1 at 18:47 when Dougie Hamilton's shot from the right side hit the post and bounced in the air. Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim tried to bat it away but instead knocked it off Ersson and into the net.

Meier cut it to 3-2 at 18:38 of the third period with a one-timer from the top of the right circle with Allen pulled for an extra attacker.

Laughton scored an empty-net goal for the 4-2 final at 19:45.

Flyers captain Sean Couturier missed the game because of an illness, and Devils captain Nico Hischier was out with an undisclosed injury.

New Jersey forward Nathan Bastian left the game at 7:24 of the second period after being hit by Philadelphia defenseman Nick Seeler and did not return.