Coach’s Challenge: NJD @ LAK – 12:06 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Los Angeles

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal New Jersey

Explanation: Video review determined that New Jersey’s Stefan Noesen impaired Darcy Kuemper’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Timo Meier’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

Latest News

PWHL notebook: Sceptres, Charge make major early-season trade

Winter Classic blog: Alex Vlasic

Jon Hamm, Bill Murray join NHL on TNT crew before Winter Classic

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for December

L'Heureux to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Predators game

Matthews practices again, could return for Maple Leafs this weekend

Hutson named NHL Rookie of the Month for December

NHL EDGE stats: Thompson reaches hardest shot speed in 4 seasons

Arizona Coyotes Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

McKenna, projected top pick in 2026 NHL Draft, impressing at WJC

On Tap: 2025 World Junior Championship quarterfinals

NHL EDGE stats: Thompson reaches hardest shot speed in 4 seasons

Augustine comes up clutch for United States at World Juniors

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Devils, Kings ring in new year

McDavid, Draisaitl each extend point streaks, Oilers top Utah

Kadri breaks tie in 3rd, Flames defeat Canucks