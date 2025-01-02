Coach’s Challenge: NJD @ LAK – 12:06 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Los Angeles

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal New Jersey

Explanation: Video review determined that New Jersey’s Stefan Noesen impaired Darcy Kuemper’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Timo Meier’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”