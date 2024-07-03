Devils confident after going through 'punch list' of needed changes

Signing Pesce, Dillon, Noesen, Tatar met needs of being bigger, harder to play against

By Mike G. Morreale
Mike G. Morreale
NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils have put the rest of the Eastern Conference on notice with additions that should create a bigger, stronger and more confident team at both ends of the ice.

"We had a punch list we wanted to go through at the end of the year, the last time I spoke, and you probably knew I was adamant on what kind of changes I wanted to make," New Jersey general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Wednesday. "I believe we did that."

That process began when Sheldon Keefe was hired as coach May 23. Then No. 1 goaltender Jacob Markstrom was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 19.

And Monday, the first day of free agency, the Devils signed defensemen Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon, and forwards Stefan Noesen and Tomas Tatar.

"I think our fans are going to be proud of what we put together here," Fitzgerald said. "I know they're proud of the skill set, what we can accomplish offensively. But when you look at this team, I'm sure there is some reminiscing of past Devils teams of being heavy, being harder to play against, identity players on the third- and fourth lines.

"Players who respect that type of game and know what their limits are, what their potential is. I think when they look at this group, it's a well-rounded group and hopefully something that reminds them of the past."

They were the type of moves the Devils desperately needed after New Jersey missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons in 2023-24.

"I'm more confident in this team today than I was last year, but I was confident last year, so it tells you how confident I am right now," Fitzgerald said.

Pesce, who signed a six-year, $33 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) basically fills the hole left by John Marino, who was traded to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday. The 29-year-old right-handed shot joins the Devils after nine seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes.

"I'm just anxious and excited to get going," Pesce said. "I know how good this team is; played them in the playoffs two years ago. They have some high-end forwards who do things you just can't teach. They're young and the future's bright. Obviously I wouldn't sign anywhere I didn't think I had a chance to win a Cup."

Dillon, a 33-year-old left-handed shot, signed a three-year, $12 million contract ($4 million AAV). He'll provide an authoritative presence on the back end, something the unit lacked last season when it allowed 3.43 goals per game, tied for 26th in the League, along with having the seventh-fewest hits and fourth-fewest blocked shots.

"I think for those high-end players like Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt ... you want these guys to feel comfortable and want them to feel like they can be those competitive, tenacious guys," Dillon said. "I think when you got a Kurtis MacDermid, Brenden Dillon, Brett Pesce, and guys up and down the lineup who are going to make it known that we've got their back. We're going to make it known that playing the Devils isn't going to be an easy night and that can be infectious."

Dillon had 241 hits last season with the Winnipeg Jets, third among NHL defensemen. Since entering the League in 2011-12, Dillon ranks third among defensemen and 11th among all players in hits (2,174) in 892 games.

Noesen, who previously played three seasons with New Jersey (2016-19), signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract ($2.75 million AAV). Tatar, who spent two seasons with the Devils (2021-23), signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract.

"My game is obviously not the fastest, as you know, but I like to make up for that with my hockey sense, my physical play, getting down low and getting pucks back for all these guys," Noesen said. "The one thing I learned under [Carolina coach] Rod Brind'Amour is the more stress you put on the other team, the better chance they have to turn the puck over and create chances the other way. You don't always necessarily have to have the puck if you can check and forecheck the right way ... you will get the puck back and then you can kind of take over from there and dominate."

Markstrom has two seasons remaining on a six-year contract and can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season.

"I think we added a true starter, somebody who has been exposed to high-dangerous shots and showed well," Fitzgerald said. "We're trying to shore up our defense and our [defensive] zone and the way we play; that will help eliminate those high-danger shots. A lot of it is the desire to be here and Jacob had a complete no-move [clause in his contract] last year, and there was a lot of desire to be here. That means a lot to me. We talked about wanting to be in New Jersey and he wants to be here."

The Devils also acquired added depth on offense with the acquisition of forward Paul Cotter in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights for forward Alexander Holtz and goalie Akira Schmid on Saturday. Additionally, defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (6-foot-5, 223 pounds) was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on Sunday. New Jersey also tendered qualifying offers to restricted free agent forwards Dawson Mercer, Nolan Foote and Adam Beckman, defenseman Santeri Hatakka and goalie Nico Daws.

"Mercer is a long-term player for us but where we go with term is going to be judged on the dollars and we only have so much money to spend," Fitzgerald said. "I like the fact that where we project him to be still gives us flexibility with our cap to continue to accrue and possibly add down the road."

Mercer was one of six Devils to score at least 20 goals last season and one of five to play all 82 games.

"The fun part is building around the edges, building the complementary guys you need," Fitzgerald said. "Now you're putting together a contender, and you're checking off all the different boxes that contenders have. The last thing I was worried about [entering free agency] was the offense on this team. It was everything else that we needed to build up and check boxes and we've done that."

