Devils confident after going through 'punch list' of needed changes

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils have put the rest of the Eastern Conference on notice with additions that should create a bigger, stronger and more confident team at both ends of the ice.

"We had a punch list we wanted to go through at the end of the year, the last time I spoke, and you probably knew I was adamant on what kind of changes I wanted to make," New Jersey general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Wednesday. "I believe we did that."

That process began when Sheldon Keefe was hired as coach May 23. Then No. 1 goaltender Jacob Markstrom was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 19.

And Monday, the first day of free agency, the Devils signed defensemen Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon, and forwards Stefan Noesen and Tomas Tatar.

"I think our fans are going to be proud of what we put together here," Fitzgerald said. "I know they're proud of the skill set, what we can accomplish offensively. But when you look at this team, I'm sure there is some reminiscing of past Devils teams of being heavy, being harder to play against, identity players on the third- and fourth lines.

"Players who respect that type of game and know what their limits are, what their potential is. I think when they look at this group, it's a well-rounded group and hopefully something that reminds them of the past."

They were the type of moves the Devils desperately needed after New Jersey missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons in 2023-24.

"I'm more confident in this team today than I was last year, but I was confident last year, so it tells you how confident I am right now," Fitzgerald said.

Pesce, who signed a six-year, $33 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) basically fills the hole left by John Marino, who was traded to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday. The 29-year-old right-handed shot joins the Devils after nine seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes.