Bobrovsky makes 31 saves, Panthers shut out Devils

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves, and the Florida Panthers defeated the New Jersey Devils 1-0 at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bobrovsky got his second shutout of the season and the 51st of his career.
“The game was great,” he said. “You don’t get a shutout without your teammates, and they did a great job in front of me offensively and defensively.”
Sam Reinhart scored his ninth goal in the past 12 games for the Panthers (11-8-1), who have won four of five.
Jake Allen made 23 saves for the Devils (13-6-1), who have lost two in a row and were shut out for the first time this season.
“It was a tight game from start to finish, not a lot of high-danger chances from either side,” New Jersey forward Jesper Bratt said. “It was good defense played by both sides. It was kind of an individual effort that won that game. … Whenever [Florida] had a rush, or started picking up momentum, Jake was there. He had a great game for us, really strong performance that kept us in the game.”
Reinhart made it 1-0 at 12:58 of the first period by scoring on the rush. He drove around Devils defenseman Luke Hughes in the left face-off circle and put a wrist shot off the right shoulder of Allen.
“We played a pretty hard road game here. Their goalie was really good,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “They got a world-class goal from a world-class player. That was the difference, ultimately.”
Reinhart has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak and 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in his past 12.
“I think his shot is really underrated,” Maurice said of the center. “Incredible shot. Really good release on that one. Not surprised.”
Bobrovsky made 12 saves in the third period, including five in the final 1:09 with Allen pulled for the extra attacker. With one second remaining, Bobrovsky stopped Timo Meier’s tip of Bratt’s point shot.
“Bob was good, very good,” Florida center Anton Lundell said. “He made some big saves, kept us in the game. When we were struggling, he kept us alive. We played pretty solid as a team. It has been a while since we won a game 1-0.”
Bobrovsky was coming off allowing five goals on 15 shots in an 8-5 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. He made 12 saves in the first period alone on Thursday.
“Every game is a different game,” Bobrovsky said. “I felt comfortable the last game, too. I did not feel uncomfortable; I was there, I was focused. They scored good goals -- there were five, but good goals. I give them credit. But I felt great tonight as well. I played my game, I was focused and tried to help the guys as much as I could.”
Maurice said the Panthers were counting on Bobrovsky to have the kind of performance he had Thursday because the goalie has bounced back so many times before.
“If you didn’t like one of Sergei’s games,” Maurice said, “you are pretty sure you’re going to like the next one. He was right on tonight. And clean with everything he did. There was a lot of danger when you watch that game on video and [you] will be really impressed with the deflections because there are wonderful hands on that team. He made some great saves.”
NOTES: Florida defenseman Jeff Petry was honored in a pregame ceremony to celebrate his 1,000th NHL game on Monday. … Panthers forward Jack Devine made his NHL debut, finishing with two shots on goal in 8:20 of ice time.