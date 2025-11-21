Bobrovsky makes 31 saves, Panthers shut out Devils

Bobrovsky got his second shutout of the season and the 51st of his career.

“The game was great,” he said. “You don’t get a shutout without your teammates, and they did a great job in front of me offensively and defensively.”

Sam Reinhart scored his ninth goal in the past 12 games for the Panthers (11-8-1), who have won four of five.

Jake Allen made 23 saves for the Devils (13-6-1), who have lost two in a row and were shut out for the first time this season.

“It was a tight game from start to finish, not a lot of high-danger chances from either side,” New Jersey forward Jesper Bratt said. “It was good defense played by both sides. It was kind of an individual effort that won that game. … Whenever [Florida] had a rush, or started picking up momentum, Jake was there. He had a great game for us, really strong performance that kept us in the game.”