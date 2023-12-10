Devils at Oilers

DEVILS (14-10-1) at OILERS (11-12-1)

4 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Tyler Toffoli

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Curtis Lazar

Alexander Holtz -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller

Akira Schmid

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Chris Tierny

Injured: Tomas Nosek (foot), Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele

Sam Gagner -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchad

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Adam Erne

Injured: None

Status report: No morning skates will be held by either team. … With Vanecek playing in Calgary on Saturday night, Schmid is expected to start in net for the Devils. … Bahl was hit with a puck while late in the second period Saturday but returned to play the third period. … Skinner is expected to make his eighth start in a row in net for Edmonton.