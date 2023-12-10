Devils at Oilers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (14-10-1) at OILERS (11-12-1)

4 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Tyler Toffoli

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Curtis Lazar

Alexander Holtz -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller

Akira Schmid

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Chris Tierny

Injured: Tomas Nosek (foot), Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele

Sam Gagner -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchad

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Adam Erne

Injured: None

Status report: No morning skates will be held by either team. … With Vanecek playing in Calgary on Saturday night, Schmid is expected to start in net for the Devils. … Bahl was hit with a puck while late in the second period Saturday but returned to play the third period. … Skinner is expected to make his eighth start in a row in net for Edmonton.

Related Content

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Latest News

New Jersey Devils Calgary Flames game recap December 9

Hischier, Devils edge Flames for 3rd straight win
Vegas Golden Knights Dallas Stars game recap December 9

Golden Knights score 6, cruise past Stars
Arizona Coyotes Boston Bruins game recap December 9

Pastrnak has 3 points, Bruins hold off Coyotes
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Columbus Blue Jackets Boone Jenner injury status fractured jaw

Jenner out 6 weeks for Blue Jackets with fractured jaw
NHL Buzz news and notes December 8

NHL Buzz: Dahlin returns for Sabres against Canadiens
NHL betting odds for December 9 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 9
Toronto goalie Woll injury status week to week high ankle sprain

Woll week to week with ankle injury for Maple Leafs
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Robert Bortuzzo traded to New York Islanders by St. Louis Blues

Bortuzzo traded to Islanders by Blues
Maple Leafs Joseph Woll injury status update

Woll week to week for Maple Leafs with ankle injury
CHL notebook Islanders prospect Justin Gill thriving in QMJHL

CHL notebook: Islanders prospect Gill proving patience pays off
NHL On Tap news and notes December 9

NHL On Tap: Forsberg, Predators look to stay hot at Maple Leafs
Minnesota Wild facing adversity for first time under John Hynes

Wild facing adversity for 1st time under Hynes with back-to-back losses 
NHL morning skate for December 9

NHL Morning Skate for December 9
Minnesota Wild Edmonton Oilers game recap December 8

Bouchard scores twice, Oilers defeat Wild for 6th straight win
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? McDavid waits and waits and waits and waits and scores
St. Louis Blues Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 8

Greaves makes 41 saves for 1st NHL win, Blue Jackets defeat Blues