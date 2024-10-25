DETROIT -- Patrick Kane broke a tie with 3:32 remaining in the third period, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-3 at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.
Kane's late goal sparks Red Wings past Devils
Scores on power play with 3:32 left; Hischier gets 2 on man-advantage for New Jersey
Kane made it 4-3 with a power-play goal when his wrist shot from the point went under the right arm of New Jersey goalie Jacob Markstrom.
“Whenever [Kane] has the puck, he’s going to make something happen,” Detroit forward Alex DeBrincat said. “We just have to find ways to get it to him and get open. That creates so much more offense and just more puck touches.”
Kane also had an assist, DeBrincat had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Raymond had two assists for the Red Wings (4-3-0), who won their third straight game. Cam Talbot made 37 saves.
The Red Wings have been outshot 109-55 during the winning streak, but Alex Lyon (two starts) and Talbot (one) have combined for a .954 save percentage (104 saves on 109 shots) in that span.
“They’ve been great,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said of the goalies. “That’s the story of the difference of last week to this week, especially tonight against a very good offensive team.”
Nico Hischier scored twice on the power play for the Devils (5-4-1), who lost their third in a row (0-2-1). Markstrom made 15 saves.
“Our guys played a good game, and you want to see them rewarded with some points,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “You want to be a team that finds ways to win, not a team that finds ways to lose.”
Hischier gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 12:11 of the first period, scoring with a snap shot after Jesper Bratt found him alone in the slot.
The Red Wings then took the lead with two goals in 25 seconds.
Christian Fischer tied it 1-1 at 18:09 from the right of the crease, his first goal of the season, and DeBrincat made it 2-1 at 18:34. He beat Markstrom blocker side from the top of the slot after stealing Luke Hughes' pass in the neutral zone.
Erik Haula tied it 2-2 at 4:59 of the second period with New Jersey’s second power-play goal, tipping in Timo Meier’s shot.
Larkin put the Red Wings back in front 3-2 with a power-play goal at 9:46 of the third, redirecting Kane’s pass in front. It was Detroit’s first shot on goal of the period.
Both of Kane’s power-play points came when he was in the middle near the blue line, an unusual spot for him.
“We were trying to change the formation of their penalty kill by giving them a new look,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “It worked, but you have to give Patrick the credit for making the right play and getting us two power-play goals.”
Hischier tied it 3-3 at 11:41 with another power-play goal, this time scoring on a one-timer in the left circle.
“We showed up and played our game tonight,” said Hischier, the Devils captain. “That’s how it goes sometimes. You deserve to win but you aren’t getting it. It’s going to even out, but it is disappointing.”
After Kane put Detroit in front, Michael Rasmussen scored into an empty net at 19:48 for the 5-3 final.
NOTES: The Red Wings dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen with second-line center J.T. Compher out with the flu. … Devils defensemen Brett Pesce and Luke Hughes each made his season debut after missing the first nine games. Pesce, who was recovering from surgery on a broken fibula, had three shots on goal and was minus-1 in 17:33 of ice time. Hughes, who injured his left shoulder in September, had an assist and was minus-1 in 15:11. … Meier had an assist, giving him seven points (two goals, five assists) in a four-game point streak.