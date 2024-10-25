Kane's late goal sparks Red Wings past Devils 

Scores on power play with 3:32 left; Hischier gets 2 on man-advantage for New Jersey

Devils at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane broke a tie with 3:32 remaining in the third period, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-3 at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Kane made it 4-3 with a power-play goal when his wrist shot from the point went under the right arm of New Jersey goalie Jacob Markstrom.

“Whenever [Kane] has the puck, he’s going to make something happen,” Detroit forward Alex DeBrincat said. “We just have to find ways to get it to him and get open. That creates so much more offense and just more puck touches.”

NJD@DET: Kane fires in a laser PPG for the lead

Kane also had an assist, DeBrincat had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Raymond had two assists for the Red Wings (4-3-0), who won their third straight game. Cam Talbot made 37 saves.

The Red Wings have been outshot 109-55 during the winning streak, but Alex Lyon (two starts) and Talbot (one) have combined for a .954 save percentage (104 saves on 109 shots) in that span.

“They’ve been great,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said of the goalies. “That’s the story of the difference of last week to this week, especially tonight against a very good offensive team.”

Nico Hischier scored twice on the power play for the Devils (5-4-1), who lost their third in a row (0-2-1). Markstrom made 15 saves.

“Our guys played a good game, and you want to see them rewarded with some points,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “You want to be a team that finds ways to win, not a team that finds ways to lose.”

NJD@DET: Hischier snaps home PPG to kick off scoring

Hischier gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 12:11 of the first period, scoring with a snap shot after Jesper Bratt found him alone in the slot.

The Red Wings then took the lead with two goals in 25 seconds.

Christian Fischer tied it 1-1 at 18:09 from the right of the crease, his first goal of the season, and DeBrincat made it 2-1 at 18:34. He beat Markstrom blocker side from the top of the slot after stealing Luke Hughes' pass in the neutral zone.

Erik Haula tied it 2-2 at 4:59 of the second period with New Jersey’s second power-play goal, tipping in Timo Meier’s shot.

Larkin put the Red Wings back in front 3-2 with a power-play goal at 9:46 of the third, redirecting Kane’s pass in front. It was Detroit’s first shot on goal of the period.

NJD@DET: Larkin scores PPG against Jacob Markstrom

Both of Kane’s power-play points came when he was in the middle near the blue line, an unusual spot for him.

“We were trying to change the formation of their penalty kill by giving them a new look,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “It worked, but you have to give Patrick the credit for making the right play and getting us two power-play goals.”

Hischier tied it 3-3 at 11:41 with another power-play goal, this time scoring on a one-timer in the left circle.

“We showed up and played our game tonight,” said Hischier, the Devils captain. “That’s how it goes sometimes. You deserve to win but you aren’t getting it. It’s going to even out, but it is disappointing.”

NJD@DET: Hischier scores PPG against Cam Talbot

After Kane put Detroit in front, Michael Rasmussen scored into an empty net at 19:48 for the 5-3 final.

NOTES: The Red Wings dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen with second-line center J.T. Compher out with the flu. … Devils defensemen Brett Pesce and Luke Hughes each made his season debut after missing the first nine games. Pesce, who was recovering from surgery on a broken fibula, had three shots on goal and was minus-1 in 17:33 of ice time. Hughes, who injured his left shoulder in September, had an assist and was minus-1 in 15:11. … Meier had an assist, giving him seven points (two goals, five assists) in a four-game point streak.

Latest News

Foegele scores twice in 1st to lift Kings past Sharks 

Jets recover for OT victory against Kraken, remain undefeated 

Hurricanes hang on, hand Flames 1st regulation loss

Avalanche cruise past Utah Hockey Club for 4th straight win

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

Bedard, Teravainen forming dynamic duo for Blackhawks

Kaprizov, Wild edge Lightning, extend season-opening point streak to 7

Binnington makes 40 saves to lead Blues past Maple Leafs

Bobrovsky becomes fastest player to get 400 NHL wins, Panthers defeat Rangers

Duchene, Seguin each has 3 points to lift Stars past Bruins

NHL Buzz: Jarry sent back to Pittsburgh 

Crosby should be Canada captain at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, McDavid says

Heinz pokes fun at McDavid’s fear of ketchup

Predators early-season struggles, fast starts for Wild, Capitals discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Theodore signs 7-year, $51.975 million contract with Golden Knights

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Maple Leafs coach Berube greets former Blues players before 1st meeting