Kane's late goal sparks Red Wings past Devils 

Kane also had an assist, DeBrincat had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Raymond had two assists for the Red Wings (4-3-0), who won their third straight game. Cam Talbot made 37 saves.

The Red Wings have been outshot 109-55 during the winning streak, but Alex Lyon (two starts) and Talbot (one) have combined for a .954 save percentage (104 saves on 109 shots) in that span.

“They’ve been great,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said of the goalies. “That’s the story of the difference of last week to this week, especially tonight against a very good offensive team.”

Nico Hischier scored twice on the power play for the Devils (5-4-1), who lost their third in a row (0-2-1). Markstrom made 15 saves.

“Our guys played a good game, and you want to see them rewarded with some points,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “You want to be a team that finds ways to win, not a team that finds ways to lose.”