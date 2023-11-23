Lyon makes 16 saves, Red Wings shut out slumping Devils

Lyon was making just his second start this season (Nov. 17).

“There’s definitely a skill to be ready when you aren’t playing,” he said. “I’ve been in this role before, and I know you have to be ready for every opportunity. The guys played great in front of me, and it means everything that they have such confidence in me.”

Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist, and Daniel Sprong had two assists for the Red Wings (9-6-3), who were playing for the first time since losing to the Ottawa Senators (5-4 in overtime) and Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2) at the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden last week.

“Obviously, I’m thrilled with the way we played defensively, and Alex was great when we needed him,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “We had great energy coming home from a long road trip.”

Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for the Devils (8-8-1), who have lost five of six and were shut out for the first time since April 24, 2022 (3-0 loss to the Red Wings).

“They wanted this a lot more than we did,” New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. “They outskated us and outcompeted us. At the end of the night, we got exactly what we deserved.”

Lucas Raymond gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 16:58 of the first period, scoring from the bottom of the left circle off a return pass from Fabbri on a 2-on-1.