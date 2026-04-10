Devils at Red Wings projected lineups

DEVILS (40-36-3) at RED WINGS (41-29-9)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad

Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Dennis Cholowski -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Nico Daws

Jake Allen

Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Maxim Tsyplakov

Injured: Luke Hughes (upper body), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body), Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Carter Mazur

James van Riemsdyk -- Marco Kasper -- Dominik Shine

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Injured: Michael Rasmussen (lower body), Mason Appleton (upper body)

Status report

Markstrom, the Devils' No. 1 goalie, will be shut down for the final three games of the regular season for rest and to rehabilitate nagging injuries, coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday. ... Gibson is expected to start after leaving in the second period of a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday because of a stiff neck.