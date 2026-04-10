Devils at Red Wings projected lineups

DEVILS (40-36-3) at RED WINGS (41-29-9)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad
Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Dennis Cholowski -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Nico Daws
Jake Allen
Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Maxim Tsyplakov
Injured: Luke Hughes (upper body), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body), Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed)
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Carter Mazur
James van Riemsdyk -- Marco Kasper -- Dominik Shine
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Injured: Michael Rasmussen (lower body), Mason Appleton (upper body)
Status report
Markstrom, the Devils' No. 1 goalie, will be shut down for the final three games of the regular season for rest and to rehabilitate nagging injuries, coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday. ... Gibson is expected to start after leaving in the second period of a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday because of a stiff neck.