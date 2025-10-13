Devils at Blue Jackets projected lineups

DEVILS (1-1-0) at BLUE JACKETS (1-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MGSGN
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Conner Brown
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Brian Halonen
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Cole Sillinger
Kent Johnson -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Yegor Chinakhov
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body)
Status report
Halonen, recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Sunday, replaces MacEwan; the forward was injured in the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. “He will be out an extended period, [but] the length we won’t know until later on,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. … Allen makes his first start of the season. … Christiansen will replace Gudbranson; the defenseman was injured against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. … Mateychuk wll move to the right side.