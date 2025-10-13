Devils at Blue Jackets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DEVILS (1-1-0) at BLUE JACKETS (1-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MGSGN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Conner Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Brian Halonen

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Cole Sillinger

Kent Johnson -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Yegor Chinakhov

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body)

Status report

Halonen, recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Sunday, replaces MacEwan; the forward was injured in the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. “He will be out an extended period, [but] the length we won’t know until later on,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. … Allen makes his first start of the season. … Christiansen will replace Gudbranson; the defenseman was injured against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. … Mateychuk wll move to the right side.

