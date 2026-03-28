RALEIGH, N.C. -- Nikolaj Ehlers and Shayne Gostisbehere each had a goal and an assist for the Carolina Hurricanes, who scored five straight to overcome the New Jersey Devils 5-2 at Lenovo Center on Saturday.
Hurricanes score 5 straight goals, overcome Devils
Ehlers, Gostisbehere each has goal, assist for Carolina; Dadonov scores, has 1st point for New Jersey
Jackson Blake, Jordan Staal and Seth Jarvis each scored, Taylor Hall had two assists, and Brandon Bussi made 17 saves for the Hurricanes (46-20-6), who have won four of their past five games.
Timo Meier and Evgenii Dadonov each scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves for the Devils (37-33-2), who had won two in a row.
The Devils took a 1-0 lead at 17:06 of the first period, when Dawson Mercer took a stretch pass down the right side from Nico Hischier and fed Meier for a tap-in near the left post.
Ehlers tied the game 1-1 at 10:10 of the second period with a power-play goal. He got the puck from Alexander Nikishin at the left dot, firing a snap shot off the bar on Markstrom's glove side and in.
Blake put Carolina ahead 2-1 at 13:48, stick-handling around New Jersey defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to put a wrist shot between Markstrom and the left post.
The Hurricanes extended their lead to 3-1 at 15:13. Ehlers passed from the right side board to the slot, where Jordan Staal reached in to redirect the puck for his 19th goal of the season.
Gostisbehere made it 4-1 at 15:25 of the third period. He skated into the Hurricanes' offensive zone, dragging the puck and changing the point of release before putting a snap shot over the glove of Markstrom from the slot.
Seth Jarvis scored short-handed on an empty net at 17:40 to make it 5-1. The score marks Jarvis' 30th goal of the season, the third consecutive time he has reached that milestone.
Dadonov scored his first of the season, putting a wrist shot past Bussi from the left circle on a 2-on-1, with 24 seconds remaining for the 5-2 final.