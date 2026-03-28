Hurricanes score 5 straight goals, overcome Devils

Jackson Blake, Jordan Staal and Seth Jarvis each scored, Taylor Hall had two assists, and Brandon Bussi made 17 saves for the Hurricanes (46-20-6), who have won four of their past five games.

Timo Meier and Evgenii Dadonov each scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves for the Devils (37-33-2), who had won two in a row.

The Devils took a 1-0 lead at 17:06 of the first period, when Dawson Mercer took a stretch pass down the right side from Nico Hischier and fed Meier for a tap-in near the left post.

Ehlers tied the game 1-1 at 10:10 of the second period with a power-play goal. He got the puck from Alexander Nikishin at the left dot, firing a snap shot off the bar on Markstrom's glove side and in.

Blake put Carolina ahead 2-1 at 13:48, stick-handling around New Jersey defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to put a wrist shot between Markstrom and the left post.

The Hurricanes extended their lead to 3-1 at 15:13. Ehlers passed from the right side board to the slot, where Jordan Staal reached in to redirect the puck for his 19th goal of the season.

Gostisbehere made it 4-1 at 15:25 of the third period. He skated into the Hurricanes' offensive zone, dragging the puck and changing the point of release before putting a snap shot over the glove of Markstrom from the slot.

Seth Jarvis scored short-handed on an empty net at 17:40 to make it 5-1. The score marks Jarvis' 30th goal of the season, the third consecutive time he has reached that milestone.

Dadonov scored his first of the season, putting a wrist shot past Bussi from the left circle on a 2-on-1, with 24 seconds remaining for the 5-2 final.