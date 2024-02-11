Aho scores lone goal in OT, Hurricanes shut out Devils

After Martin Necas cut to slot for a wrist shot, Aho batted in the rebound out of the air at the top of the crease past goalie Vitek Vanecek.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 34 saves in his second shutout of the season for the Hurricanes (30-16-5), who have won five of their past six games.

Vanecek made 31 saves for the Devils (25-21-4), who are 1-3-1 in their past five.