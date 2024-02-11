Aho scores lone goal in OT, Hurricanes shut out Devils

Kochetkov makes 34 saves for Carolina, Vanecek stops 31 for New Jersey

NJD@CAR: Aho scores goal against Vitek Vanecek

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho scored at 3:40 of overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 1-0 win against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Saturday.

After Martin Necas cut to slot for a wrist shot, Aho batted in the rebound out of the air at the top of the crease past goalie Vitek Vanecek.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 34 saves in his second shutout of the season for the Hurricanes (30-16-5), who have won five of their past six games. 

Vanecek made 31 saves for the Devils (25-21-4), who are 1-3-1 in their past five.

