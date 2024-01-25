Devils at Hurricanes

DEVILS (24-18-3) at HURRICANES (26-15-5)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGN2, BSSO
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Tyler Toffoli -- Dawson Mercer -- Ondrej Palat
Curtis Lazar -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian
Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller
Vitek Vanecek
Nico Daws
Scratched: Daniil Misyul, Justin Dowling
Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee),
Hurricanes projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion)
Status report
Palat is expected to return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. … Miller returns to the lineup after missing one game with an illness. ... Michael McLeod, a center, and Cal Foote, a defenseman, each was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the Devils on Wednesday. ... Dowling, a forward, and Misyul, a defenseman were each recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 3-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. ... Raanta could start after Martin made 26 saves at Boston.