Devils at Hurricanes

DEVILS (24-18-3) at HURRICANES (26-15-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGN2, BSSO

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Tyler Toffoli -- Dawson Mercer -- Ondrej Palat

Curtis Lazar -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian

Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek

Nico Daws

Scratched: Daniil Misyul, Justin Dowling

Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee),

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion)

Status report

Palat is expected to return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. … Miller returns to the lineup after missing one game with an illness. ... Michael McLeod, a center, and Cal Foote, a defenseman, each was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the Devils on Wednesday. ... Dowling, a forward, and Misyul, a defenseman were each recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 3-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. ... Raanta could start after Martin made 26 saves at Boston.