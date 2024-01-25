Devils at Hurricanes

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (24-18-3) at HURRICANES (26-15-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGN2, BSSO

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Tyler Toffoli -- Dawson Mercer -- Ondrej Palat

Curtis Lazar -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian

Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek

Nico Daws

Scratched: Daniil Misyul, Justin Dowling

Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee),

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion)

Status report

Palat is expected to return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. … Miller returns to the lineup after missing one game with an illness. ... Michael McLeod, a center, and Cal Foote, a defenseman, each was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the Devils on Wednesday. ... Dowling, a forward, and Misyul, a defenseman were each recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 3-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. ... Raanta could start after Martin made 26 saves at Boston.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McLellan takes responsibility for Kings’ ongoing struggles

Kraken score 6, ease past Blackhawks to end 4-game skid

Sabres score 4 straight, rally past Kings

Schenn scores in OT, Blues defeat Canucks for 3rd straight win

MacKinnon scores 4 goals in Avalanche win against Capitals

Super 16: Bruins reclaim No. 1; Lightning enter power rankings 

5 things learned from 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

NHL prospects propelling Boston University, Boston College ahead of showdown

Prostate cancer survivor 'Partner' loved by Predators, opponents alike 

Roy’s return to Montreal with Islanders will be ‘fantastic,’ former teammates say 

Matthews scores in OT, Maple Leafs shut out Jets

Martinook scores late, Hurricanes recover for win against Bruins

Kings honor Kopitar’s career milestones in special pregame ceremony

Boilard impresses in CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Reinhart extends point streak to 11, Panthers cruise past Coyotes

Matthews, Nylander have Maple Leafs teammates divided over All Star Skills

Hintz has 4 points, Stars hold off Red Wings