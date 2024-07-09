Predators offseason splash, other moves discussed on 'NHL @TheRink'

A potpourri of all the offseason moves are featured in the latest edition of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast co-hosted by Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke.

They kick it off by talking about the splash made by the Nashville Predators, who signed Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei on July 1. Does this make the Predators the best team in the Central Division and a real Stanley Cup threat? Rosen and Roarke talk about it.

They ask why when it comes to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Why not re-sign Stamkos? Why choose Jake Guentzel over Stamkos? Why trade Mikhail Sergachev? Why bring back Ryan McDonagh only to then trade Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club?

Rosen and Roarke hit on the Toronto Maple Leafs and their main moves, including signing Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson to bolster their defense. Does it make the Maple Leafs better? If so, how much better? They discuss it.

In the Super 16 this week, Rosen had the Edmonton Oilers at No. 1 and the Florida Panthers at No. 2. Roarke had it reversed, giving the benefit of the doubt to the Stanley Cup champions, but Rosen offers his reasons for the Oilers at No. 1.

They discuss the Boston Bruins signing Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, and why they are perfect fits. They also talk about the Carolina Hurricanes and the hit they took on July 1, losing Skjei, Guentzel and Brett Pesce.

There's a discussion about Jake DeBrusk's seven-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken hiring Jessica Campbell to be the first female assistant coach on the bench.

