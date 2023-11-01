Pettersson hat trick helps Canucks defeat Predators

Anthony Beauvillier had two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 27 saves for the Canucks (6-2-1), who extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1) despite playing a defensive style that earned criticism from their coach.

“That's not our brand of hockey. We were pretty loose. Too many turnovers. It wasn't a great game for us identity wise,” Rick Tocchet said. “We got to be careful we don't get fat and happy around here … winning this game is great, and we had some individuals that did a nice job for us. But as a whole, as a team, we understand we have to play a certain way and tonight's not the way.”

Ryan O'Reilly had an assist in his 1,000th NHL game, and Kevin Lankinen made 22 saves in his first start of the season for the Predators (4-5-0), who opened a five-game road trip.

“We really wanted to get this win for him to enjoy tonight, but special regardless,” Nashville forward Colton Sissons said of O’Reilly. “Such an amazing guy and obviously an amazing player to play 1,000 games, so we're all happy to be a part of it.”

Sam Lafferty gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 13:45 of the first period when the rebound from Hughes’ low slap shot hit his skate atop the crease and bounced back up and over Lankinen.