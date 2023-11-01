VANCOUVER -- Elias Pettersson scored a hat trick, and Quinn Hughes had three assists for the Vancouver Canucks in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.
Pettersson hat trick helps Canucks defeat Predators
Hughes has 3 assists for Vancouver, which extends point streak to 5; O’Reilly plays 1,000th NHL game
It was Pettersson’s second NHL hat trick, his first since Jan. 2, 2019, and moved him into second place in NHL scoring with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists), two behind New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (18 points; five goals, 13 assists).
"Very happy. Another win for us and happy with the hat trick, and happy I got the easy third one,” Pettersson said. "I think confidence is everything. Even if you don't have your best game, you can lean back to confidence and structure."
Anthony Beauvillier had two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 27 saves for the Canucks (6-2-1), who extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1) despite playing a defensive style that earned criticism from their coach.
“That's not our brand of hockey. We were pretty loose. Too many turnovers. It wasn't a great game for us identity wise,” Rick Tocchet said. “We got to be careful we don't get fat and happy around here … winning this game is great, and we had some individuals that did a nice job for us. But as a whole, as a team, we understand we have to play a certain way and tonight's not the way.”
Ryan O'Reilly had an assist in his 1,000th NHL game, and Kevin Lankinen made 22 saves in his first start of the season for the Predators (4-5-0), who opened a five-game road trip.
“We really wanted to get this win for him to enjoy tonight, but special regardless,” Nashville forward Colton Sissons said of O’Reilly. “Such an amazing guy and obviously an amazing player to play 1,000 games, so we're all happy to be a part of it.”
Sam Lafferty gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 13:45 of the first period when the rebound from Hughes’ low slap shot hit his skate atop the crease and bounced back up and over Lankinen.
The assist was Hughes’ 250th point (29 goals, 221 assists) in his 292nd NHL game, tying him with Paul Reinhart for the 12th-fewest games by a defenseman in League history to reach that milestone. He is the second active defenseman to reach 250 points in under 300 games, trailing only Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, who did it in 241 games.
"I don't [think much of it], but I should probably sit down and take a second once in a while. It's pretty cool,” Hughes said. “[Makar] has been one of the best [defenseman] in the League since he came in, and I'm trying to be the best [defenseman] I can be as well."
Sissons tied it 1-1 at 16:10, swiping in a loose puck atop the crease after Demko poke checked it off a driving Roman Josi, and Dante Fabbro gave the Predators a 2-1 lead with a screened point shot 30 seconds later at 16:40.
“We had moments we played really well, [but] they pushed back,” Fabbro said.
Pettersson tied it 2-2 during a 4-on-4 situation just 53 seconds into the second period, using an Ilya Mikheyev screen to handcuff Lankinen with a wrist shot from between the top of the face-off circles that trickled in under his blocker.
He scored again under Lankinen’s blocker at 16:38 to make it 3-2 on the power play, this time using a Brock Boeser screen on a wrist shot from the right circle.
Vancouver went 1-for-3 with the man-advantage; Nashville was 0-for-4.
“(Special teams) was huge,” Sissons said. “We've had a few games this year where the special teams was the difference. We've been pretty solid 5-on-5. We’ve definitely got to continue to get better at certain details of the game.”
J.T. Miller, who was benched in the second period after his third penalty, knocked in a rebound during another 4-on-4 situation at 4:11 of the third period to make it 4-2. It was his fifth goal of the season.
“It makes everybody know they're accountable,” Tocchet said. “Some guys get a little longer leash. … I'm not going to sit him in the third period. He's done too many good things for me and his teammates, and when he scored his teammates were so happy for him.”
Pettersson completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 17:02 for the 5-2 final.
NOTES: Lankinen’s only other appearance was two periods in relief of Juuse Saros on Oct. 17 against the Edmonton Oilers. … Nashville recalled defenseman Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Monday to start the five-game, 10-day road trip, but he did not play. The Predators also placed Cody Glass, a forward who has missed the past three games, on injured reserve. … Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek had one assist, giving him five assists during a four-game point streak.