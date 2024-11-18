Stamkos scores twice on power play, Predators defeat Canucks

Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, Filip Forsberg had two assists and Zachary L'Heureux scored his first NHL goal for the Predators (6-10-3), who had lost the first three games (0-1-2) of a five-game road trip. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

It was the first time Nashville had scored more than three goals in a road game this season. The Predators had scored two goals or fewer in each of their previous six road games (0-3-3), including a 2-0 loss at the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Elias Pettersson scored his fourth goal in five games, Danton Heinen had two assists and Kevin Lankinen made 16 saves against his former team for Canucks (9-5-3), who were coming off a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Vancouver is 3-4-3 at home this season (6-1-0 on road).

L’Heureux gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 5:28 of the first period. Cole Smith whiffed on a spinning backhand shot in the slot, but the puck went right to L’Heureux, who shot into an open net at the right of the crease.

Aatu Raty tied it 1-1 at 11:34. He won a face-off back to Erik Brannstrom, whose rising point shot he then redirected down below the legs of Saros for his first goal of the season.

Pettersson put Vancouver ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 9:51 of the second period, one-timing a return feed from Quinn Hughes under Saros' glove from the top of the right circle.

Stamkos tied it with his own power-play goal at 12:17, scoring on a wrist shot from above the left circle past the glove of a screened Lankinen.

Josi put the Predators in front 3-2 at 14:21. Shortly after Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood lost the puck on a breakaway, Josi roofed a one-timer over Lankinen’s glove from the right face-off dot.

Stamkos made it 4-2 with his second power-play goal at 19:38, this time taking a cross-ice pass from Jonathan Marchessault at the left face-off dot and sending a wrist shot back the other way over the glove of Lankinen as he moved to his right.

Sherwood cut it to 4-3 at 14:00 of the third period with a quick shot off the rush over Saros' glove from the top of the circles.

Gustav Nyquist scored into an empty net from his own end at 19:39 for the 5-3 final.