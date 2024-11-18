Stamkos scores twice on power play, Predators defeat Canucks

L'Heureux gets 1st NHL goal; Vancouver has lost 7 of 10 at home

Predators at Canucks | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Steven Stamkos scored twice on the power play for the Nashville Predators in a 5-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Sunday.

Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, Filip Forsberg had two assists and Zachary L'Heureux scored his first NHL goal for the Predators (6-10-3), who had lost the first three games (0-1-2) of a five-game road trip. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

It was the first time Nashville had scored more than three goals in a road game this season. The Predators had scored two goals or fewer in each of their previous six road games (0-3-3), including a 2-0 loss at the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Elias Pettersson scored his fourth goal in five games, Danton Heinen had two assists and Kevin Lankinen made 16 saves against his former team for Canucks (9-5-3), who were coming off a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Vancouver is 3-4-3 at home this season (6-1-0 on road).

L’Heureux gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 5:28 of the first period. Cole Smith whiffed on a spinning backhand shot in the slot, but the puck went right to L’Heureux, who shot into an open net at the right of the crease.

Aatu Raty tied it 1-1 at 11:34. He won a face-off back to Erik Brannstrom, whose rising point shot he then redirected down below the legs of Saros for his first goal of the season.

Pettersson put Vancouver ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 9:51 of the second period, one-timing a return feed from Quinn Hughes under Saros' glove from the top of the right circle.

Stamkos tied it with his own power-play goal at 12:17, scoring on a wrist shot from above the left circle past the glove of a screened Lankinen.

Josi put the Predators in front 3-2 at 14:21. Shortly after Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood lost the puck on a breakaway, Josi roofed a one-timer over Lankinen’s glove from the right face-off dot.

Stamkos made it 4-2 with his second power-play goal at 19:38, this time taking a cross-ice pass from Jonathan Marchessault at the left face-off dot and sending a wrist shot back the other way over the glove of Lankinen as he moved to his right.

Sherwood cut it to 4-3 at 14:00 of the third period with a quick shot off the rush over Saros' glove from the top of the circles.

Gustav Nyquist scored into an empty net from his own end at 19:39 for the 5-3 final.

Latest News

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

NHL Buzz: Thompson could return from injury for Sabres on Wednesday

Quick makes 24 saves, gets 2nd straight shutout for Rangers in win against Kraken 

Ovechkin scores hat trick, sparks Capitals past Golden Knights

Caufield focused on 'being more than just a goal scorer' for Canadiens

NHL nationally televised games for week of Nov. 18

Trophy Tracker: Stankoven of Stars top choice for Calder as rookie of year

Thompson strong Indigenous role model as Northeastern women's captain

Zizing 'Em Up: Brady, Matthew Tkachuk as U.S. teammates could happen at 4 Nations Face-Off

Necas gets 4 points, pushes streak to 13 in Hurricanes win against Blues

Reaves of Maple Leafs suspended 5 games for illegal check to head

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Thompson returns to Vegas for 1st time since trade to Capitals

Pionk fined maximum for clipping in Jets game

Garland making most of increased role with Canucks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Reaves to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game 

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 17