Mammoth defeat Predators, clinch 1st playoff berth in 2nd season

Utah also clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history in just its second season when the Anaheim Ducks defeated the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Clayton Keller had three assists, and Lawson Crouse and Kailer Yamamoto each scored for the Mammoth (42-30-6), who have won five straight. Logan Cooley had two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves.

Utah is six points ahead of Nashville for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Erik Haula scored the lone goal for the Predators (37-32-10), who finished a six-game road trip 3-2-1. Juuse Saros made 21 saves.

Yamamoto put the Mammoth up 1-0 at 14:26 of the first period, tapping in Guenther's centering pass through Saros' pads as he crashed the net.

Schmaltz made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 5:35 of the second period. Keller fed a back door pass across the crease to Schmaltz, who buried the puck at the left post past the right skate of Saros.

Crouse pushed the lead to 3-0 at 3:03 of the third period. Keller fed a cross-ice pass to Crouse in the right circle, where his one-timer deflected off Predators defenseman Brady Skjei before going in off the left post.

Guenther extended it to 4-0 at 6:05 when his one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Keller ramped up and in off Nashville defenseman Ryan Ufko.

Haula cut the deficit to 4-1 with a power-play goal at 10:22. Zachary L'Heureux slid the puck through Vejmelka's pads as he attempted at the left post and Haula backhanded it into an open net from the crease.