Kyrou stays hot, Blues defeat Predators for 6th straight win

Faulk made it 3-1 at 10:30 of the third period when his wrist shot from the high slot off the rush beat Annunen high on the glove side.

“We were chasing the game a little bit there, kind of in the second and then in the third,” Faulk said. “We didn’t have a ton of offensive-zone time, but it was a good breakout by Thomas there and Jake [Neighbours] just made a good pass actually. I wasn’t even thinking he was going to do that right away. It was just a good all-around play and nice to change the momentum and get things going our way and give ourselves some breathing room, I guess.”

Brayden Schenn scored an empty-net goal for the 4-1 final at 19:22.

“A lot of things happened in that game,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “It was a frustrating game because we were in the box a lot, to my dismay, and there’s a lot of whistles so we couldn’t get any flow going. I could sense frustration, especially from our forward group, but they did a great job in the second period and it’s just because they couldn’t get in the flow of the game, people couldn’t get on the ice… but then in the third period again for four straight games, our third period’s our best period. The way we manage games now to close the games out, we learned a little bit from the Vancouver game (4-3 overtime win Thursday), but we’re much better at it and it’s just an opportunity for us to keep growing. You’ve got to win different games. Tonight, it was an ugly game to win, but we won it again.”

NOTES: Forsberg has six points (three goals, three assists) in a four-game point streak and three goals the past two games; he has 46 points (21 goals, 25 assists) in 41 games against St. Louis. … Blues forward Dalibor Dvorsky, the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, played 10:40 in his NHL debut. … St. Louis forward Dylan Holloway had an assist to give him 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in a seven-game point streak. ... Nashville's 32 shots on goal ended St. Louis' run of 16 straight games of allowing fewer than 30.