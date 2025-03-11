Predators at Sharks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (24-32-7) at SHARKS (17-39-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault

Jakub Vrana -- Fedor Svechkov -- Cole Smith

Kiefer Bellows -- Michael McCarron -- Jordan Oesterle

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Spencer Stastney

Andreas Englund -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Michael Bunting (appendix surgery)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Klim Kostin -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Patrick Giles -- Carl Grundstrom

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Timothy Liljegren

Jimmy Schuldt -- Vincent Desharnais

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Noah Gregor

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body)

Status report

L’Heureux, a forward, was on the ice during the Predators morning skate; he has been on injured reserve since Feb. 21 and has missed 10 games. ... Bunting skated with Nashville for the first time since being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday; the forward has been on injured reserve since Feb. 27. ... Thrun, a defenseman, is week to week after re-aggravating his injury during a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Schuldt, a defenseman, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey Leagut on Monday. ... Gregor, a forward, could be available if his visa issues are resolved in time.

