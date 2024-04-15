Coach's Challenge: NSH @ PIT – 6:23 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Nashville

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Pittsburgh

Explanation: Video review determined Michael Bunting’s skate made contact with Juuse Saros’ stick in the crease which impaired his ability to play his position prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”