Predators vs. Penguins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
PREDATORS (6-9-4) vs. PENGUINS (9-5-4)

2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal

9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN

At Avicii Arena, Stockholm

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney -- Adam Wilsby

Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Joakim Kemmel, Matt Murray

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Cole Smith (upper body), Zachary L'Heureux (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Bryan Rust -- Sidney Crosby -- Ben Kindel

Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha

Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Ville Koivunen

Joona Koppanen -- Blake Lizotte -- Connor Dewar

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Sergei Murashov

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Philip Tomasino, Danton Heinen, Harrison Brunicke, Filip Larsson

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Koivunen’s status is unknown after he left practice early Saturday and Penguins coach Dan Muse did not have an update on him. … The Predators are expected to dress seven defensemen for the second straight game.

