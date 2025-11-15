Predators vs. Penguins projected lineups

PREDATORS (6-9-4) vs. PENGUINS (9-5-4)
2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal
9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN
At Avicii Arena, Stockholm
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney -- Adam Wilsby
Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Joakim Kemmel, Matt Murray
Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Cole Smith (upper body), Zachary L'Heureux (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Bryan Rust -- Sidney Crosby -- Ben Kindel
Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha
Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Ville Koivunen
Joona Koppanen -- Blake Lizotte -- Connor Dewar
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Sergei Murashov
Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Philip Tomasino, Danton Heinen, Harrison Brunicke, Filip Larsson
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
Koivunen’s status is unknown after he left practice early Saturday and Penguins coach Dan Muse did not have an update on him. … The Predators are expected to dress seven defensemen for the second straight game.