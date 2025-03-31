Predators at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (27-38-8) at FLYERS (30-36-9)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Jakub Vrana

Zachary L'Heureux -- Fedor Svechkov -- Kieffer Bellows

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron

Spencer Stastney -- Andreas Englund

Jordan Oesterle

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Jakob Pelletier

Olle Lycksell -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnett Hathaway

Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Karsen Dorwart, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

Sissons is considered week to week after the forward left a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday during the first period. ... Marchessault, a forward, is considered day to day. ... The Predators could play 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Hathaway will return after missing 15 games because of an upper-body injury; he'll replace Deslauriers, a forward. ... Ristolainen, a defenseman who has been considered week to week, is not expected to play again this season, Flyers coach Brad Shaw said. ... Dorwart, a forward who signed a two-year, entry-level contract Saturday after finishing his season at Michigan State University, will join Philadelphia on Wednesday and could make his NHL debut at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

