Predators at Flyers projected lineups

PREDATORS (27-38-8) at FLYERS (30-36-9)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Jakub Vrana
Zachary L'Heureux -- Fedor Svechkov -- Kieffer Bellows
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron
Spencer Stastney -- Andreas Englund
Jordan Oesterle
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Jakob Pelletier
Olle Lycksell -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnett Hathaway
Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Karsen Dorwart, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
Sissons is considered week to week after the forward left a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday during the first period. ... Marchessault, a forward, is considered day to day. ... The Predators could play 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Hathaway will return after missing 15 games because of an upper-body injury; he'll replace Deslauriers, a forward. ... Ristolainen, a defenseman who has been considered week to week, is not expected to play again this season, Flyers coach Brad Shaw said. ... Dorwart, a forward who signed a two-year, entry-level contract Saturday after finishing his season at Michigan State University, will join Philadelphia on Wednesday and could make his NHL debut at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.