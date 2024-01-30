Senators rally from down 3, defeat Predators in OT

Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk each had a goal and an assist, and Drake Batherson scored for the Senators (19-25-2), who are 5-2-2 after a five-game losing streak.

“We showed our maturity from all the lessons that we’ve learned,” said Tkachuk, the Ottawa captain. “In the past, it could’ve gotten away from us, but we stuck to it, stuck to our game and really emphasized doing it as a team versus trying to do it individually.”

Joonas Korpisalo made 17 saves in relief of Mads Sogaard, who allowed three goals on 11 shots and was pulled after the first period.

“I didn’t want to wait because I think that we needed a bit of a shock,” Senators coach Jacques Martin said of pulling Sogaard. “Like, maybe to wake up the rest of the guys. So, we changed our goalies, changed our lines and kind of started from fresh and really tried to put some more pressure. I think our [defensemen] pinched more, and I thought we had more sustained pressure and were able to capitalize.

“Our goaltending made some big saves too. [Korpisalo] made some key saves when we made a couple of mistakes. I thought it was a great team effort.”

Philip Tomasino had a goal and an assist, Michael McCarron and Yakov Trenin scored, and Juuse Saros made 31 saves for the Predators (26-22-2), who have lost four of their past five games (1-3-1).

“They wanted it a little bit more in the second period. I thought fatigue set in [for us],” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “We’ve gone on a bit of a stretch here and our legs weren’t quite there, and then our brains shut off in a few situations, face-offs, gave up two face-off goals, kind of easy offense. But we showed a little bit of grit down the stretch where we know we didn’t have our game, but [we] found a way to get a point.”

McCarron gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 8:26 of the first period. Roman Josi’s dump-in took an odd bounce off a stanchion behind the net and popped out into the slot, where McCarron one-timed it past Sogaard.

Tomasino skated around Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot and drove to the net, chipping the puck over Sogaard’s glove to make it 2-0 at 16:30.

“I think there’s a lot we can learn from tonight, especially how to close out games,” Tomasino said. “I think, going forward, we can’t keep letting this happen.”

Trenin tipped a Dante Fabbro point shot to make it 3-0 at 19:00. It was his first goal in 17 games.

“In this league, when you’re up 3-0 and even when you’re down 3-0, you know the team that’s down is going to come out hard, it’s going to make a push," said Josi, the Predators captain. Nobody’s happy going into the first intermission down 3-0, so we knew they were going to make a push and we just have to be better than that.”