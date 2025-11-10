Predators at Rangers projected lineups

PREDATORS (5-8-4) at RANGERS (7-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG, TVAS

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Tyson Jost -- Michael McCarron -- Joakim Kemmel

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Zachary L'Heureux, Ozzy Wiesblatt

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Conor Sheary

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Jonny Brodzinski, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

Kemell was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League in time for the Predators' morning skate. … Trocheck was activated off long-term injured reserve on Monday and will play for the first time since Oct. 9. He missed 14 games with an upper-body injury. … Perreault was recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Sunday and will make his season debut. … Rempe, a forward, was placed on LTIR retroactive to Oct. 23. He will miss his eighth consecutive game.