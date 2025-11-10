Predators at Rangers projected lineups

PREDATORS (5-8-4) at RANGERS (7-7-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG, TVAS
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Tyson Jost -- Michael McCarron -- Joakim Kemmel
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Zachary L'Heureux, Ozzy Wiesblatt
Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Conor Sheary
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Jonny Brodzinski, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)
Status report
Kemell was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League in time for the Predators' morning skate. … Trocheck was activated off long-term injured reserve on Monday and will play for the first time since Oct. 9. He missed 14 games with an upper-body injury. … Perreault was recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Sunday and will make his season debut. … Rempe, a forward, was placed on LTIR retroactive to Oct. 23. He will miss his eighth consecutive game.