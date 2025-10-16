Predators at Canadiens projected lineups

PREDATORS (2-1-1) at CANADIENS (3-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Adam Wilsby -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Joakim Kemell, Nick Blankenburg, Brady Martin
Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Zach Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher
Patrik Laine -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Oliver Kapanen -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Joe Veleno, Arber Xhekaj
Injured: None
Status report
Stamkos and Jost will switch spots on the top two lines. … Hague, a defenseman, took part in the Predators morning skate Thursday but is not ready to make his season debut. … The Canadiens held an optional morning skate. … Struble will make his season debut and Xhekaj, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time. … Veleno will be a healthy scratch for a fifth straight game; Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said he expects to get the forward into the lineup soon to make his Montreal debut.