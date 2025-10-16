Predators at Canadiens projected lineups

PREDATORS (2-1-1) at CANADIENS (3-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Adam Wilsby -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Joakim Kemell, Nick Blankenburg, Brady Martin

Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Zach Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher

Patrik Laine -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Oliver Kapanen -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Arber Xhekaj

Injured: None

Status report

Stamkos and Jost will switch spots on the top two lines. … Hague, a defenseman, took part in the Predators morning skate Thursday but is not ready to make his season debut. … The Canadiens held an optional morning skate. … Struble will make his season debut and Xhekaj, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time. … Veleno will be a healthy scratch for a fifth straight game; Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said he expects to get the forward into the lineup soon to make his Montreal debut.