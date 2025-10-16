Predators at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PREDATORS (2-1-1) at CANADIENS (3-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Adam Wilsby -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Joakim Kemell, Nick Blankenburg, Brady Martin

Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Zach Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher

Patrik Laine -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Oliver Kapanen -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Arber Xhekaj

Injured: None

Status report

Stamkos and Jost will switch spots on the top two lines. … Hague, a defenseman, took part in the Predators morning skate Thursday but is not ready to make his season debut. … The Canadiens held an optional morning skate. … Struble will make his season debut and Xhekaj, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time. … Veleno will be a healthy scratch for a fifth straight game; Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said he expects to get the forward into the lineup soon to make his Montreal debut.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hart to join Golden Knights organization

Schaefer, McDavid connection goes beyond being No. 1 draft picks

'Welcome to the NHL' goes behind scenes of Draft with 'Class of 2025'

NHL Status Report: Duchene out for Stars against Canucks

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

AHL notebook: Bonk, Perreault among top rookies in Eastern Conference

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Blackhawks pull away from Blues with 5 unanswered goals

Hayton, Peterka score, Mammoth win home opener against Flames

Tkachuk out at least 4 weeks for Senators with hand injury

Sabres score 8 goals, defeat Senators for 1st win

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL On Tap: Schaefer, McDavid face off when Islanders host Oilers

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Panthers facing 'fear' as injuries pile up early in season

Kane helps Red Wings defeat Panthers for 3rd win in row

NHL Status Report: Markstrom out 'a couple of weeks' for Devils