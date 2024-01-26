ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Nashville Predators scored three straight goals in the third period, including two within 35 seconds, in a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.
Josi, Predators rally past Wild in 3rd period
Nashville scores 3 straight goals, ends Minnesota winning streak at 3
Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, Alexandre Carrier and Filip Forsberg scored, and Ryan O'Reilly had two assists for the Predators (26-21-1), who had lost two in a row. Juuse Saros made 22 saves.
“I really liked our start,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “It thought we dictated the pace of play. Got a little cute with the puck in the offensive zone. I think [in] the second (period) we got in a little penalty trouble, self-inflicted, lost a little bit of momentum and I thought we came out in the third, had a great third period.
“Unfortunate penalty call, and [we] let a power-play goal in, but all in all, a great effort. We knew it’d be a hard game. We knew that we’d be fighting for inches all night and we had big players make big plays in the third period for us.”
Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy scored, and Kirill Kaprizov had two assists for the Wild (21-22-5), whose three-game winning streak ended. Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves in his third straight start.
“I thought that we gifted them a couple goals there,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “One was a boxout. Forsberg tips it and then we’re coming into D-zone coverage and we have numbers and we drift to the puck and give them [a gift]. And even the third goal. I thought [it was a] hard-fought game.
“I didn't think we were at our best. But I thought the goals that we gave up were attention to detail that if you're going to win these games you have to have, and tonight we didn't have it.”
Michael McCarron appeared to give Nashville a 1-0 lead at 1:08 of the first period, but the call on the ice was quickly changed to no goal when it was determined that McCarron tipped the puck in with a high stick. The NHL Situation Room confirmed the call upon video review.
Eriksson Ek put Minnesota ahead 1-0 on the power play at 12:44 of the second period, deflecting a Kaprizov shot.
Carrier tied it 1-1 at 1:44 of the third on the rush, and Forsberg gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 2:19 when he deflected a Josi one-timer.
"The first one was a clear shot there on the blocker side,” Gustavsson said, “but the second was coming towards my stomach and Forsberg got his tape on it and it hit the post and [went] in.”
Josi extended the lead to 3-1 at 11:34 when his wrist shot went in off Wild defenseman Brock Faber in front.
“I think it’s easy to get frustrated if you’re down 1-0 after the second,” Josi said. “You’re creating chances but not scoring. I thought we stuck with it and didn’t give them much in the third, and I felt like we played some good defense.”
Boldy cut it to 3-2 on the power play at 16:09 with a wrist shot from low in the right face-off circle.
“We knew we just wanted to play the same as the first: playing fast, be in their face, put the puck deep and go on the forecheck,” Carrier said. “So, I think that’s what we did. Obviously, they got a little momentum at the end there, but ‘Juice’ was there, and the boys got big blocks.”
NOTES: The Predators are 30-3-3 when Josi and Forsberg score in the same game. … Faber assisted on Boldy’s goal to extend his NHL career-high point streak to six games (nine points; two goals, seven assists). … Kaprizov has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his past six games. … Ek has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in a six-game point streak.