Prostate cancer survivor 'Partner' loved by Predators, opponents alike 

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hockey Fights Cancer, the NHL will be sharing stories of those in the hockey world impacted by the disease on the 25th of each month all season long. Today, the story of Nashville Predators locker room attendant Craig “Partner” Baugh.

NASHVILLE -- There are some people you meet in life that you can’t help but enjoy being in their presence.

They leave an indelible mark on everyone they meet because of their kindness and perspective. One of them is Nashville Predators locker room attendant Craig “Partner” Baugh, beloved by players and coaches throughout the NHL.

Baugh has been with the Predators since they debuted in the NHL in the 1998-99 season, doing everything from laundry to setting up the bench before games. He helps out with the visiting teams at Bridgestone Arena on practice and game days, and his booming, friendly voice and loving personality have impacted countless members of the hockey community.

The 59-year-old has learning and physical disabilities, but doesn’t let that stop him from being an integral part of the hockey community in Nashville and across the NHL. He refers to everyone as “Buddy” and often ends his conversations with “I love you.”

That love was reciprocated in the fall of 2022 when Baugh was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Predators equipment manager Pete Rogers was heading into the bathroom during Nashville training camp when he heard Baugh complaining he couldn’t urinate despite being in front of a urinal.

Thanks to Rogers’ raising the alarm and early detection, Baugh was tested and found to have slow-moving prostate cancer.

Through a connection with Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea, Baugh was able to eventually have surgery performed in August and have the tumor removed.

He was back with the Predators for the start of this season.

“He’s always there having a good time, enjoying being around, and it really cheers you up,” Nashville center Ryan O'Reilly said. “No matter what kind of mood you’re in, you’re happy to see him and I think he’s happy to see you as well. He’s a special person that everyone loves. It’s so good for the game of hockey and for both teams. Whoever is in town or us seeing him every day, he’s just someone we love having around.”

The stories about Partner from players past and present around the NHL are plentiful.

“I think hockey is a wonderful place for everybody, and he’s a great part of the story of the Nashville Predators,” Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “You know, he’s an important part of the story of the Nashville Predators. Every single person who works in the NHL knows who Partner is. Everybody. I don’t know if they can name all the coaches in the League, but everybody knows Partner.”

Defenseman Luke Schenn, who signed with the Predators on July 1, said being able to spend time with Baugh as a visiting player was the thing he most looked forward to when in Nashville.

Schenn recalled a time when he was in Philadelphia and the Predators brought Baugh on the road with them for a game against the Flyers. Scott Hartnell, who had played for the Predators before joining the Flyers, had Baugh stay at his house and brought him out for dinner.

“We played soccer before the game in Philadelphia. I think it’s on the way to the press room," Schenn said. "I remember him walking back and forth while we were playing soccer when ‘Hartsy’ brought him in to visit. He must have hit the soft-serve ice cream machine about four or five times. He kept coming back with ice cream and just enjoying life. He’s one of a kind. I absolutely love being around him.”

Schenn sustained a lower-body injury in Nashville’s first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning and missed the next 18 games. During his rehab process, Schenn spent a lot of time with Baugh at the rink and was in awe of his perspective on life.

“Sometimes those days get a little tough when you’re injured, and he’s having the greatest day ever,” Schenn said. “I go, ‘Do you ever get in a bad mood?’ And he goes ‘No, what’s there to be mad about ever, buddy?’ It was actually my birthday when the team went out west, and he found out it was my birthday. He went out of his way, went to a bakery and bought me a cake. Dead serious. Bought me a cake, bought a big thing of ice cream. Me, him and [Predators forward Cody Glass] and the trainer had birthday cake together, and it was all him. Like, who thinks of that? He’s an incredible guy.”