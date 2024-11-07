Predators at Panthers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (4-8-1) at PANTHERS (9-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonathan Marchessault

Philip Tomasino -- Tommy Novak -- Michael McCarron

Zachary L'Heureux -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn

Scott Wedgewood

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Dante Fabbro, Luke Evangelista

Injured: None

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich, Adam Boqvist

Injured: None

Status report

The Predators did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 3-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Wedgewood is expected to start after Saros made 33 saves Wednesday. … Gadjovich, a forward, is practicing in full after recoving from back spasms but is expected to miss his eighth straight game. ... Adam Boqvist, a defenseman, will be scratched for the fourth consecutive game.

