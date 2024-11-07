Predators at Panthers projected lineups

PREDATORS (4-8-1) at PANTHERS (9-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonathan Marchessault
Philip Tomasino -- Tommy Novak -- Michael McCarron
Zachary L'Heureux -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn
Scott Wedgewood
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Dante Fabbro, Luke Evangelista
Injured: None
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich, Adam Boqvist
Injured: None
Status report
The Predators did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 3-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Wedgewood is expected to start after Saros made 33 saves Wednesday. … Gadjovich, a forward, is practicing in full after recoving from back spasms but is expected to miss his eighth straight game. ... Adam Boqvist, a defenseman, will be scratched for the fourth consecutive game.