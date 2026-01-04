Bunting has 4 points, Predators recover late to edge Flames

Forward sets up Hague’s go-ahead goal with 29 seconds left in 3rd; Calgary had won 5 of 6

Predators at Flames | Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Michael Bunting had a goal and three assists, including the setup of Nicolas Hague’s go-ahead goal with 29 seconds remaining in the third period for the Nashville Predators, who recovered for a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Hague received a pass from Bunting at the point, and his shot got through traffic and beat Calgary goaltender Dustin Wolf.

Erik Haula scored twice in the first period for the Predators (19-18-4), who have won six of their past eight. Steven Stamkos had two assists, and Juuse Saros made 20 saves.

Blake Coleman scored the tying goal in the third period, and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames (18-19-4), who had won five of their previous six overall and were 10-1-1 in their previous 12 games at home. Matt Coronato had two assists, and Wolf made 33 saves.

Coleman tied it 3-3 at 12:49 of the third on a shot from below the right circle that beat Saros through the five-hole.

Yan Kuznetsov gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 1:56 of the first period on a one-timer from the point off a pass from MacKenzie Weegar on a set play off the face-off.

Mikael Backlund appeared to score for the Flames at 6:40, but the Predators successfully challenged for offside and the play was overturned.

Haula tied it 1-1 at 11:19 on a redirection from the slot on a pass from Bunting.

Haula scored again 1:33 later to give Nashville a 2-1 lead at 12:52 with a wrist shot from the left circle on a 2-on-1 rush.

Andersson tied it 2-2 at 13:41 on a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Saros on the blocker side.

Bunting put the Predators back ahead 3-2 at 4:08 of the second period after intercepting Wolf’s pass attempt from behind the net.

Calgary forward John Beecher left the game in the second period because of an upper-body injury after a fight with Hague and did not return.

