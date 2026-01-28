Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins defeat Predators for 9th win in 11 games

Pastrnak won it with a redirection in the crease off Charlie McAvoy’s backhand feed on a give-and-go.

Pastrnak added an assist, Morgan Geekie reached the 30-goal mark for the second consecutive season, and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins (31-20-3), who lost 4-3 in overtime to the New York Rangers on Monday and are 9-1-1 in their past 11 games. Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves.

Lindholm was added to Team Sweden’s roster as an injury replacement for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Tuesday.

Bruins forward Elias Lindholm exited the game with an upper-body injury late in the second period and did not return.

Roman Josi and Nick Blankenburg scored for the Predators (24-23-5), who have lost four of five. Juuse Saros made 25 saves.

Hampus Lindholm’s goal at 13:16 of the first period gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead. The defenseman took a cross-ice pass from Mason Lohrei and scored with a wrist shot from the left point that ricocheted off the glove of Predators forward Matthew Wood and knuckled past Saros on the stick side.

Geekie increased the lead to 2-0 at 2:48 of the second period. Pastrnak held off three defenders at the offensive blue line before moving the puck to Geekie along the left wall. Geekie broke in alone and beat Saros high glove with a sharp-angled shot from low in the left circle.

With an assist on the play, Pastrnak extended his point streak to eight games (three goals, 11 assists).

Josi’s power-play goal at 19:25 cut the deficit to 2-1. His one-timer from the top of the right circle beat Swayman high on the short side.

Blankenburg tied it 2-2 at 13:17 of the third period when his wrist shot from the point beat a screened Swayman.