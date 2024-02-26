Forsberg, Predators defeat Ducks for 5th straight win

Roman Josi, Michael McCarron and Gustav Nyquist also scored, Dante Fabbro had two assists, and Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves for the Predators (32-25-2), who have won all five games on the road.

Brett Leason had a goal and an assist, and Isac Lundestrom scored for the Ducks (20-3-3), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1). Lukas Dostal made 25 saves

Josi gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 1:00 of the second period with a one-timer from just inside the blue line off a pass from Forsberg.

Lundestrom tied it 1-1 at 11:55, taking a backhanded touch pass from Max Jones as he entered the offensive zone and beating Lankinen five-hole on a partial breakaway.

Forsberg put the Predators ahead 2-1 at 3:26 of the third period with a wrist shot from the high slot.

McCarron pushed it to 3-1 at 8:43, putting in a rebound in front after Dostal saved Fabbro’s slap shot from the point.

Leason cut it to 3-2 at 17:36 with Dostal on the bench for an extra attacker when he put in Mason McTavish’s pass from behind the net.

Nyquist scored an empty-net goal for the 4-2 final at 17:58.