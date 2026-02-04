Canadiens at Jets projected lineups

CANADIENS (31-17-8) at JETS (22-25-8)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Joe Veleno -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier

Samuel Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Alexandre Texier (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Danil Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens placed forward Sammy Blais on waivers Tuesday. … Struble enters the lineup in place of Xhekaj, a defenseman. … Montembeault will start after Dobes started the previous four games. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday.