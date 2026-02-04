Canadiens at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANADIENS (31-17-8) at JETS (22-25-8)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Joe Veleno -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier

Samuel Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Alexandre Texier (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Danil Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens placed forward Sammy Blais on waivers Tuesday. … Struble enters the lineup in place of Xhekaj, a defenseman. … Montembeault will start after Dobes started the previous four games. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Predators have decisions to make before Trade Deadline, Gill says

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

NHL On Tap: Bruins, Geekie look to extend streaks against Panthers

NHL Status Report: Foligno likely to return for Blackhawks against Blue Jackets

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

NHL Foundation grants $50,000 to Hockey in New Jersey to boost girls program

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Harkins helps Ducks end Kraken's 4-game winning streak

Maccelli scores twice, Maple Leafs defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win

Kucherov has 4 points, Lightning rally late for OT win against Sabres

Drysdale scores late power-play goal, Flyers defeat Capitals

Celebrini shades of Thornton, proving future is now for Sharks

Josi determined to lead Switzerland to 1st Olympic hockey medal in 78 years 

Mailbag: Czechia goaltending at Olympics; Predators GM transition