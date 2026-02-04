Canadiens at Jets projected lineups

CANADIENS (31-17-8) at JETS (22-25-8)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Joe Veleno -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc
Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier
Samuel Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Arber Xhekaj
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Alexandre Texier (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Danil Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens placed forward Sammy Blais on waivers Tuesday. … Struble enters the lineup in place of Xhekaj, a defenseman. … Montembeault will start after Dobes started the previous four games. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday.