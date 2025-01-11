Canadiens edge Capitals in OT for 9th win in 11 games

Suzuki's pass for Cole Caufield on a 2-on-1 was broken up by Capitals forward Dylan Strome, but the puck deflected to the front of the net, where Suzuki lifted it over the blocker of Logan Thompson.

Caufield scored for the fifth consecutive game for the Canadiens (20-18-3), who have won three straight, six of their past seven and nine of their past 11. Jakub Dobes made 15 saves to improve to 3-0-0 to begin his NHL career.

Jakob Chychrun and Lars Eller scored for the Capitals (27-10-5), who extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3) and their home point streak to ten (7-0-3).

Charlie Lindgren started and stopped all nine shots he faced before leaving the game at 2:29 of the second period with an upper-body injury, which he sustained following a collision with Suzuki in his crease 16 seconds into the period. Thompson made 18 saves in relief.

Washington forward Alex Ovechkin was held off the score sheet for the third straight game. He remains 23 goals shy of passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the most in NHL history.

Chychrun gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead during a power play at 2:56 of the first period. He intercepted Jake Evans' clearing attempt at the blue line, skated to the top of the slot and beat Dobes glove side with a wrist shot.

Caufield tied it 1-1 at 4:56 of the second period, receiving a diagonal pass from Juraj Slafkovsky near the right post and beating Thompson blocker side.

Josh Anderson put the Canadiens ahead 2-1 at 13:22, skating in on a breakaway and lifting a backhand over Thompson's glove for a short-handed goal. The play started after Rasmus Sandin whiffed on a pass and fell over at the offensive blue line.

Eller tied it 2-2 at 1:54 of the third period. Ethen Frank, who was making his NHL debut, beat out Montreal defenseman Arber Xhekaj to avoid an icing, controlled the puck behind the net and passed out to Eller, who scored short side from the right circle.