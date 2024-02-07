Suzuki, Slafkovsky each scores twice, Canadiens hand Capitals 5th straight loss

Juraj Slafkovsky scored two goals for the Canadiens (21-21-8), who were playing their first game since trading center Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Mike Matheson had two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 36 saves.

Alex Ovechkin scored in a second straight game, and Dylan Strome had two assists for the Capitals (22-19-7), who have lost five straight (0-4-1).

Charlie Lindgren allowed three goals on nine shots before being relieved by Darcy Kuemper, who made 15 saves.

It was the first game for each team since the NHL All-Star break, with both last playing 10 days ago.

Suzuki gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 6:42 of the first period. After Washington’s Nicolas Aube-Kubel turned the puck over at center ice, Cole Caufield entered the zone along the right boards and passed across to Suzuki, who scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Caufield’s assist extended his point streak to 10 games.

Suzuki made it 2-0 less than a minute later. Arber Xhekaj’s shot from the point hit the right post and deflected to Suzuki, who scored from below the right circle at 7:39.

Michael Pezzetta increased the lead to 3-0 at 13:07. After Rafael Harvey-Pinard got to a loose puck in the right corner, his pass was deflected to Pezzetta, who moved into the slot and scored into the top left corner from the right hash marks.

Lindgren was pulled following the goal.

Ovechkin brought the Capitals within 3-1 at 6:03 of the second period with his 10th goal of the season. Strome got the rebound of Martin Fehervary’s shot at the left post and passed across to Ovechkin, who scored into an open net from the right circle.

Slafkovsky made it 4-1 on a wrist shot from the left circle at 11:19 of the third period.

Rasmus Sandin pulled the Capitals within 4-2 at 11:41. He scored with a one-timer from the top of the right circle off a pass from John Carlson.

Slafkovsky increased the lead to 5-2 on the power play at 14:01, scoring on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Matheson.