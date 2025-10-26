Demidov has 1st 3-point game in NHL, Canadiens rally past Canucks

Suzuki pushes point streak to 9 for Montreal; Pettersson gets goal, two assists for Vancouver

MTL at VAN | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Ivan Demidov had a goal and two assists, and the Montreal Canadiens rallied from down two to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

It was the rookie forward’s first three-point game in the NHL.

Nick Suzuki scored to extend his point streak to nine games, and Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens (7-3-0), who have won three of their past four. Jakub Dobes made 28 saves to improve to 5-0-0 this season.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists, Quinn Hughes had two assists, and Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves for the Canucks (4-5-0), who have lost three in a row.

Suzuki started the comeback with a power-play goal at 15:03 of the second period to make it 2-1, converting a backdoor pass from Demidov at the right hashmark into an open net from the bottom of the left circle. Suzuki has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) during his streak.

Slafkovsky tied it 2-2 on a power play 1:39 into the third period. Lane Hutson’s point shot hit Demidov in the slot, and he passed the loose puck to Slafkovsky at the bottom of the right circle for a quick shot past a sprawling Lankinen.

Defenseman Mike Matheson scored on a screen shot from between the top of the face-off circles at 8:19 to put the Canadiens ahead 3-2.

Demidov scored on a deflected short-side one-timer from the right face-off dot at 11:09 to make it 4-2.

Conor Garland deflected a Pettersson pass past a screened Dobes at 16:13 of the third period for the 4-3 final.

Pettersson put the Canucks ahead 1-0 off the rush at 4:42 of the first period, dropping the puck to Filip Hronek at the top of the face-off circles, then cutting to inside the left circle for a return pass that left him with an open net.

Jake DeBrusk made it 2-0 with a deflection of a Hughes point shot on the power play at 6:43 of the second period, less than a minute after Josh Anderson hit the post on a short-handed breakaway.

