Suzuki scores twice, Canadiens rally past Mammoth

Zack Bolduc had a goal and two assists, Ivan Demidov scored the game-winning goal in the third period, and Jakub Dobes made 31 saves for the Canadiens (12-7-3), who have won two straight games.

Barrett Hayton, Michael Carcone, and Kailer Yamamoto scored for the Mammoth (12-9-3), who have lost five of their past seven (2-2-3). Karel Vejmelka made 13 saves.

Bolduc opened the scoring at 10:38 of the first period, firing a one-timer past Vejmelka on the power play to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead.

Suzuki made it 2-0 at 16:37, scoring on a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Cole Caufield.

Hayton scored on the power play at 9:43 of the second period, beating Dobes on the glove side with a snap shot from the right circle off a quick pass from Clayton Keller up from the goal line.

Yamamoto tied the game at 11:58, scoring at the netfront off a backhand pass from Dylan Guenther from outside the left post.

Carcone gave the Mammoth a 3-2 lead at 13:52, picking up his own rebound and chipping it over Dobes for the goal.

Juraj Slafkovsky looked to have tied the game at 2:31 of the third period, but the Mammoth challenged the play and it was ruled that Slafkovsky was offside prior to the goal.

Suzuki tied the game 3-3 at 3:20 of the third period, with a one-timer when a rebound came to him in the left circle.

Demidov gave the Canadiens a 4-3 lead at 4:47, picking up a loose puck just inside the Mammoth blue line and beating Vejmelka with a shot on the blocker side.