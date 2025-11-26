Canadiens at Mammoth projected lineups

CANADIENS (11-7-3) at MAMMOTH (12-8-3)
9:30 p.m. ET; Utah 16, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Zach Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Florian Xhekaj -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Jared Davidson -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Adam Engstrom -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- Nick DeSimone
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Dmitri Simashev
Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Engstrom will make his NHL debut, replacing Arber Xhekaj in the lineup... The defenseman was selected in the third round (No. 92) by Montreal in the 2022 NHL Draft. ... Durzi returns to the lineup for the Mammoth after missing the past 21 games with an upper-body injury. He will take the place of Simashev.