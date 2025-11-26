Canadiens at Mammoth projected lineups

CANADIENS (11-7-3) at MAMMOTH (12-8-3)

9:30 p.m. ET; Utah 16, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Zach Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Florian Xhekaj -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Jared Davidson -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Adam Engstrom -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Nick DeSimone

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Dmitri Simashev

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Engstrom will make his NHL debut, replacing Arber Xhekaj in the lineup... The defenseman was selected in the third round (No. 92) by Montreal in the 2022 NHL Draft. ... Durzi returns to the lineup for the Mammoth after missing the past 21 games with an upper-body injury. He will take the place of Simashev.