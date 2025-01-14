Canadiens at Utah projected lineups

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Patrik Laine -- Kirby Dach -- Alex Newhook

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Jayden Struble

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), David Reinbacher (knee)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Mattias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan

Jack McBain -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carson -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate... Heineman, a forward, will be out 3-4 weeks after he was injured in a traffic accident as a pedestrian Monday. ... Newhook will play after missing practice Monday with an illness. ... Utah held an optional morning skate... Marino is a game-time decision; the defenseman had lower-back surgery after he was injured during training camp. He was acquired from the New Jersey Devils on June 29.