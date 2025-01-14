Canadiens at Utah projected lineups
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Patrik Laine -- Kirby Dach -- Alex Newhook
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Jayden Struble
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), David Reinbacher (knee)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan
Jack McBain -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carson -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate... Heineman, a forward, will be out 3-4 weeks after he was injured in a traffic accident as a pedestrian Monday. ... Newhook will play after missing practice Monday with an illness. ... Utah held an optional morning skate... Marino is a game-time decision; the defenseman had lower-back surgery after he was injured during training camp. He was acquired from the New Jersey Devils on June 29.