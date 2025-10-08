Canadiens at Maple Leafs projected lineups

CANADIENS (0-0-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Zack Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher

Patrik Laine -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Matias Maccelli

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Dakota Joshua -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Nicolas Roy -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)

Status report

Bolduc will make his Canadiens debut after being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on July 1. ... Laughton, a forward, is week to week. ... Woll, a goalie, is still away from the Maple Leafs due to a personal matter.