Canadiens at Maple Leafs projected lineups

CANADIENS (0-0-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (0-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Zack Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher
Patrik Laine -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Joe Veleno, Jayden Struble
Injured: None
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Matias Maccelli
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Dakota Joshua -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Nicolas Roy -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)
Status report
Bolduc will make his Canadiens debut after being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on July 1. ... Laughton, a forward, is week to week. ... Woll, a goalie, is still away from the Maple Leafs due to a personal matter.