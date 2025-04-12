Canadiens at Maple Leafs projected lineups

CANADIENS (39-31-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (48-26-4)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Oliver Kapanen -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj, Ivan Demidov
Injured: Emil Heineman (undisclosed)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Calle Jarnkrok -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Pontus Holmberg -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit -- Chris Tanev
Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: None
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Jake McCabe (undisclosed), David Kampf (upper body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed)
Status report
Demidov took part in the Canadiens optional morning skate but will not play; the forward signed a three-year entry level contract Tuesday. ... Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman, is day to day and will not play after being injured in a 4-3 overtime win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. ... The Maple Leafs will play with 17 skaters (five defensemen) because of roster limitations under the NHL salary cap. ... McCabe took part in Toronto's optional morning skate after not practicing Friday, but the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game.