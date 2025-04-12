Canadiens at Maple Leafs projected lineups

CANADIENS (39-31-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (48-26-4)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Oliver Kapanen -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj, Ivan Demidov

Injured: Emil Heineman (undisclosed)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Calle Jarnkrok -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Pontus Holmberg -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit -- Chris Tanev

Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: None

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Jake McCabe (undisclosed), David Kampf (upper body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed)

Status report

Demidov took part in the Canadiens optional morning skate but will not play; the forward signed a three-year entry level contract Tuesday. ... Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman, is day to day and will not play after being injured in a 4-3 overtime win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. ... The Maple Leafs will play with 17 skaters (five defensemen) because of roster limitations under the NHL salary cap. ... McCabe took part in Toronto's optional morning skate after not practicing Friday, but the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game.