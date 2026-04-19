Video Review: MTL @ TBL – 10:43 of the Second Period

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: No Goal Montreal

Explanation: The Situation Room initiated a video review to further examine if Montreal’s Josh Anderson directed the puck into the Tampa Bay net with a high stick. Video review determined that Anderson’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Tampa Bay net. The decision was made in accordance with Note 6 of Rule 78.5 (vi), which states that apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee “when the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player’s stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor.”