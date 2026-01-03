Binnington gets 1st shutout of season, Blues defeat Canadiens

Makes 25 saves to help St. Louis sweep back-to-back; Montreal point streak ends at 7

Canadiens at Blues | Recap

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for the St. Louis Blues in his first shutout of the season, a 2-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

Jonatan Berggren and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues (17-18-8), who defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 here Friday.

Jacob Fowler made 17 saves for the Canadiens (22-13-6), whose seven-game point streak ended (5-0-2).

Berggren made it 1-0 at 10:48 of the first period. After a turnover by the Canadiens in their own end, Cam Fowler skated down the slot and found Berggren in the right face-off circle for a one-timer.

Thomas scored short-handed for a 2-0 lead at 10:13 of the second period, backhanding a loose puck at the left side of the net after starting the play by picking off a pass from Lane Hutson in the neutral zone.

The Blues killed off a 5-on-3 advantage that lasted 1:37 for the Canadiens in the second, with Binnington making six saves in that sequence. St. Louis was 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

