Video Review: MTL @ SEA – 7:18 of the Third Period

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call is upheld – Goal Montreal

Explanation: Video review confirmed the Referees’ call on the ice that Juraj Slafkovsky’s stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Seattle net. According to Rule 37.5, “If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed.”

