Pettersson's OT goal lifts Penguins past Canadiens 

Pettersson took a pass from Rickard Rakell on a 2-on-1 rush and beat Jake Allen with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

Lars Eller scored in his 1,000th NHL game, and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins (22-17-7), who had lost three in a row and five of six (1-2-3). Tristan Jarry made 25 saves.

Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky scored, and Allen made 30 saves for the Canadiens (20-21-8), who have lost four of five.

Guhle put Montreal ahead 1-0 at 15:53 of the first period, taking a pass through the slot from Mike Matheson for a wrist shot alone at the backdoor.

Eller tied it 1-1 at 4:05 of the second period with a wrist shot from the slot after Valtteri Puustinen’s shot went off Matheson’s skate in front.

Slafkovsky gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead on a power play at 12:23 when his wrist shot deflected in off Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves in the crease.

Guentzel tied it 2-2 at 10:03 of the third period, tapping in a spinning backhand pass from Sidney Crosby, who has nine points (five goals, four assists) on a seven-game point streak.