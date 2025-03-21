Islanders recover to top Canadiens in OT, gain on them in East

Horvat kept the puck on a 2-on-1 with Kyle Palmieri and beat Sam Montembeault with a high wrist shot from the left face-off circle to the blocker side.

Ilya Sorokin made 38 saves and had two assists for the Islanders (32-28-8), who have won three straight games and moved within two points of the Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Tony DeAngelo and Noah Dobson also each had two assists.

Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist, and Joshua Roy and Brendan Gallagher scored for the Canadiens (33-27-8), who have points in 11 of their past 12 games (8-1-3). Montembeault made 21 saves.

Gallagher tied it 3-3 for the Canadiens on a breakaway at 14:16 of the third period following a turnover by Jean-Gabriel Pageau in the Islanders’ offensive zone.

Anthony Duclair gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead on the power play at 5:37 of the first period. He snuck a shot over Montembeault’s left pad from the top of the crease after Anders Lee won a puck battle along the end boards and fed him in front.

The goal ended an 0-for-18 power-play drought for New York.

Roy tied the game 1-1 at 11:58 when he poked in a rebound from the top of the crease. Sorokin made the initial save on a Jayden Struble point shot, but Roy beat Dobson to the rebound.

Montreal center Nick Suzuki had a breakaway goal overturned at 4:06 of the second period after New York challenged for offside.

Simon Holmstrom put the Islanders in front 2-1 on the power play at 16:40. He sent a one-timer past Montembeault’s glove from the right circle off a Dobson pass.

Horvat extended the lead to 3-1 at 2:31 of the third. He drove past Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson down the left side, cut to the net and put the puck under Montembeault’s right arm from in tight.

Laine cut it to 3-2 at 4:32 with a power-play goal from a sharp angle after Suzuki found him deep in the left circle following a failed clearance by the Islanders. New York challenged for goaltender interference, but the call on the ice stood.

Sorokin denied Juraj Slafkovsky with the right pad from the top of the crease at 6:40 to keep it a 3-2 game.

Montreal’s Alex Newhook hit the crossbar from the slot at 11:40.