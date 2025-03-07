Bouchard's OT winner lifts Oilers past Canadiens

Bouchard tapped in a pass to the side of the net from Connor McDavid at 4:53 of the extra session for his 11th goal of the season.

Leon Draisaitl also had a goal and an assist, and McDavid had two assists for the Oilers (36-22-4), who had lost six of their previous seven. Stuart Skinner made 25 saves.

Cole Caufield and Joel Armia scored for the Canadiens (30-26-6), who saw the end of a five-game win streak. Sam Montembeault made 29 saves.

Corey Perry put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 9:34 of the first period, trapping a saucer pass from Max Jones for a breakaway from the top of the right circle and cutting to lift a backhand over a sliding Montembeault.

Caufield tied it 1-1 at 15:14, stripping the puck from Oilers defenseman Cam Dineen at center ice before potting his own rebound on a partial breakaway.

Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead at 1:06 of the second period, wristing a shot from the top of the left circle past Montembeault’s glove on the power play for his NHL-leading 46th goal of the season.

That pushed his personal point streak to 13 games (20 points; 11 goals, nine assists), tying him for the NHL lead among active point streaks with Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle.

It was also Draisaitl’s 393rd career goal, passing Mark Messier (392) for the fourth most in franchise history behind Wayne Gretzky (583), Jari Kurri (474) and Glenn Anderson (417).

With an assist on Draisaitl’s goal, Bouchard passed Steve Smith for fifth most points (219) by an Oilers defenseman.

Armia tied it 2-2 at 10:19, one-timing a pass to the slot from Lane Hutson through Skinner’s legs.

With his 45th assist, Hutson tied Mats Naslund (45 in 1982-83) for the second most assists in a season by a Canadiens rookie behind Chris Chelios (55 in 1984-85).