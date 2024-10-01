Reinbacher out 5-6 months for Canadiens after knee surgery

David Reinbacher will be out 5-6 months for the Montreal Canadiens because of a left knee injury.

The defenseman, who had surgery Tuesday, was injured in a 2-1 preseason loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday shortly after the opening face-off following a hit along the boards by Maple Leafs defenseman Marshall Rifai.

Reinbacher, the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 35 games with EHC Kloten of the National League, the top professional league in Switzerland and had five points (two goals, three assists) in 11 games with Laval of the American Hockey League.

Reinbacher, who was expected to begin the season in Laval, also had two assists in three games for Austria last month in qualifications for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

The Canadiens are also without forward Patrik Laine, who was injured after a knee-on-knee collision Saturday.

“I think the guys have high enthusiasm since the beginning of camp and I know the unfortunate situation the last game you would think that it would bring that down, but I think our group has been very good at controlling what they can and moving on,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “And I think we’ve done that without necessarily, like, not worrying about ‘Patty’ and Reinbacher. Obviously we care for them, but I think the group has an attitude of just, ‘Let’s keep going boys,’ and it starts with your mindset and your attitude and the boys have had great enthusiasm.”

Montreal begins the regular season against Toronto on Oct. 9.

NHL.com independent correspondent Sean Farrell contributed to this report