Canadiens at Stars projected lineups

CANADIENS (21-18-4) at STARS (28-14-1)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Patrik Laine -- Kirby Dach -- Alex Newhook

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Jayden Struble

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), David Reinbacher (knee)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston --Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Matej Blumel

Justin Hryckowian -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell

Mathew Dumba -- Thomas Harley

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Roope Hintz (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Oettinger did not participate in the Stars morning skate Thursday but is expected to start. ... Hintz is day to day after leaving during the first period of a 4-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.