Canadiens at Stars projected lineups

CANADIENS (21-18-4) at STARS (28-14-1)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Patrik Laine -- Kirby Dach -- Alex Newhook
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Jayden Struble
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), David Reinbacher (knee)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston --Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Matej Blumel
Justin Hryckowian -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell
Mathew Dumba -- Thomas Harley
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Roope Hintz (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Oettinger did not participate in the Stars morning skate Thursday but is expected to start. ... Hintz is day to day after leaving during the first period of a 4-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.