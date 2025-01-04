Blackhawks hold off Canadiens, stop losing streak at 5

Tyler Bertuzzi and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Blackhawks (13-24-2), who played their first game since losing 6-2 to the St. Louis Blues in the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday.

Cole Caufield and Emil Heineman scored, and Sam Montembeault made 22 saves for the Canadiens (17-18-3), who had won three in a row. Mike Matheson had two assists.

Bertuzzi gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 3:21 of the first period during a 5-on-3 power play, taking a pass across the crease from Teuvo Teravainen for a tap-in. Chicago went on the power play at 1:58, when Arber Xhekaj was called for tripping and Jayden Struble was assessed a slashing penalty.

Caufield tied it 1-1 at 18:24 with his 20th goal of the season. He took a pass from Matheson at the goal line, skated out in front and put a wrist shot past Soderblom’s stick.

Foligno put Chicago up 2-1 at 7:05 of the second period when he tipped in Wyatt Kaiser’s wrist shot from the high slot.

Soderblom made 19 saves in the second, including one in close on Michael Pezzetta at 10:21 and one with the glove against Josh Anderson at 10:37. With 11 seconds left in the period, Soderblom kicked out the right pad to stop Nick Suzuki on a one-timer from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Maroon gave the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead at 3:01 of the third period, taking a backhand pass from Ryan Donato and tapping the puck in from the edge of the crease.

Heineman’s power-play goal at 9:45 brought the Canadiens to within 3-2. He scored at the right side of the net by batting in a rebound out of the air after Matheson’s shot caromed high off the end boards.

Foligno restored the two-goal lead for Chicago, making it 4-2 at 15:51 when he jammed in the rebound of Taylor Hall's shot from the slot.

The Canadiens were without forward Patrik Laine (flu-like symptoms) and defenseman David Savard (upper body), who were scratched shortly before game time.