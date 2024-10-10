Canadiens at Bruins

CANADIENS (1-0-0) at BRUINS (0-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia

Alex Barre-Boulet -- Christian Dvorak -- Josh Anderson

Brendan Gallagher -- Jake Evans -- Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Justin Barron

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Emil Heineman, Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (leg), Patrik Laine (knee)

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie

Riley Tufte -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Max Jones

Injured: Matthew Poitras (undisclosed)

Status report

Kapanen will make his NHL debut for the Canadiens, replacing Heineman at forward. ... Primeau will start after Montembeault made 48 saves in a 1-0 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. ... Swayman will make his first start since signing an eight-year, $66 million contract with the Bruins on Sunday. … Wotherspoon will replace Lohrei, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch for a 6-4 loss at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. … Tufte will replace Jones at forward. ... Poitras, a forward, participated in the Bruins morning skate Thursday in a regular jersey for the first time since sustaining an undisclosed injury last week, but will not play.

