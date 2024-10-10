Canadiens at Bruins

CANADIENS (1-0-0) at BRUINS (0-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia
Alex Barre-Boulet -- Christian Dvorak -- Josh Anderson
Brendan Gallagher -- Jake Evans -- Oliver Kapanen
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson -- David Savard
Arber Xhekaj -- Justin Barron
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Emil Heineman, Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (leg), Patrik Laine (knee)
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie
Riley Tufte -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Max Jones
Injured: Matthew Poitras (undisclosed)
Status report
Kapanen will make his NHL debut for the Canadiens, replacing Heineman at forward. ... Primeau will start after Montembeault made 48 saves in a 1-0 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. ... Swayman will make his first start since signing an eight-year, $66 million contract with the Bruins on Sunday. … Wotherspoon will replace Lohrei, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch for a 6-4 loss at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. … Tufte will replace Jones at forward. ... Poitras, a forward, participated in the Bruins morning skate Thursday in a regular jersey for the first time since sustaining an undisclosed injury last week, but will not play.