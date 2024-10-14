Connor scores 51 seconds into OT to lift Jets past Wild

Connor’s snap shot from the right circle came on the power play after Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian took a holding the stick penalty with six seconds remaining in the third period.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist for the Jets (3-0-0), and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

Jake Middleton scored for the Wild (1-0-2), who have lost two straight but gained a point in each after a 5-4 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves.

Middleton gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 4:06 of the first period with a wrist shot from the right point that beat a screened Hellebuyck stick side.

Scheifele extended his goal streak to three games (four goals, two assists) when he tied it 1-1 with two seconds remaining in the first with a one-timer from the top of the right circle directly off a face-off win. The goal came during a 6-on-5 man-advantage with Hellebuyck on the bench for an extra attacker for the offensive-zone face-off.