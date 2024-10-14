WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor scored 51 seconds into overtime for the Winnipeg Jets in their third straight win to start the season, 2-1 against the Minnesota Wild at Canada Life Centre on Sunday.
Connor scores 51 seconds into OT to lift Jets past Wild
Scheifele gets goal, assist, Hellebuyck stops 26 of 27 for Winnipeg
Connor’s snap shot from the right circle came on the power play after Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian took a holding the stick penalty with six seconds remaining in the third period.
Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist for the Jets (3-0-0), and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.
Jake Middleton scored for the Wild (1-0-2), who have lost two straight but gained a point in each after a 5-4 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves.
Middleton gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 4:06 of the first period with a wrist shot from the right point that beat a screened Hellebuyck stick side.
Scheifele extended his goal streak to three games (four goals, two assists) when he tied it 1-1 with two seconds remaining in the first with a one-timer from the top of the right circle directly off a face-off win. The goal came during a 6-on-5 man-advantage with Hellebuyck on the bench for an extra attacker for the offensive-zone face-off.